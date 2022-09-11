Trenton Police Department officers receive letter of commendation

Local News September 11, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Trenton Missouri Police Department (TPD)
The Trenton Police Department announces that two officers have been presented with letters of commendation.

The presentation for Zachary Underwood and Michael Williams followed actions they took on August 21st when they came to the aid of a detention officer who was having a medical emergency.

The Trenton Police report the quick actions and calm behavior of Underwood and Williams produced the best possible outcome for the detention officer, and their actions reflect the tradition and professionalism of Trenton Police officers.

