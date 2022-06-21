Trenton Police Department offering medication security devices free to Grundy County residents

Local News June 21, 2022 KTTN News
Trenton Missouri Police Department (TPD)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department has a limited supply of medication lock boxes, lock bags, and DisposeRx packets. The free resources are provided by Preferred Family Healthcare as part of its mission to keep youth substance-free and safe from prescription pills and edibles.

The resources are available to families and individuals in Grundy County. They could also be available for individuals when they bring in unwanted medications or distribution when needed.

Any Grundy County resident who needs a medication lock box, lock bag, or DisposeRx packet can come to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and request one at the Trenton Police Department window.

Post Views: 2
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.