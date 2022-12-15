Trenton Police Department offer tips on preventing package theft

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department has provided package theft prevention tips to help reduce the chances of packages being stolen this holiday season.

If possible, ask for a tracking number.

Request a signature delivery option. This ensures a package will not be left at the front door.

Request a specific drop-off time and date when someone will be home to accept a package.

Arrange to have a package held at the shipping service or dropped off at an access locker.

Ask the delivery service to leave a package at a side or back door. The Trenton Police note an enclosed porch where packages are out of sight is also a good option.

Have a package delivered to your workplace or to the home of a relative or neighbor who will be there to accept it.

Ask to have a package delivered to a retail store, so it can be picked up at your convenience.

Ask a trustworthy neighbor to watch for a package. If that neighbor is willing, ask him or her to safeguard the package until you return home.

If a package does not arrive as scheduled, contact the sender.

Anyone who sees packages being stolen in a neighborhood is asked to call the Trenton Police Department at 660-359-2121. Tell the person taking the call that you are reporting a crime in progress. Also, supply the person taking the call with a description of the suspect or suspects and any vehicle that may be used.

Related