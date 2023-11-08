Trenton Police Department now accepting donations for “Shop With a Cop” program

The Trenton Police Department is accepting donations for its 11th Annual “Shop with a Cop.” The program allows children to have a positive interaction with law enforcement and assist children in their time of need during the Christmas season.

The program is possible because of donations from businesses, organizations, agencies, and individuals. Checks should be made payable to Green Hills Rural Development with “Shop with a Cop” on the memo line. Cash donations should be made in person at the Trenton Police Department.

Anyone who would like to donate should contact Trenton Police Chief Rex Ross or Lieutenant Larry Smith at 610 Main Street in Trenton or by calling 660-359-2121.