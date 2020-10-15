Trenton Police Department needs your help with “Shop With a Cop”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department is accepting donations for its Eighth Annual Shop with a Cop. The program allows children to have positive interactions with law enforcement. It also assists children in their time of need during the Christmas season.

The Trenton Police are developing strategies to lower the risk of exposure to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Shop with a Cop is made possible through donations from businesses, organizations, agencies, and individuals. Anyone who would like to make a donation should contact Lieutenant Larry Smith at 610 Main Street in Trenton or by calling 359-2121.

Checks should be made payable to Green Hills Rural Development and have Shop with a Cop written on the memo line. Cash donations should be made in person at the Trenton Police Department.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares