Trenton Police Department narrowly defeats the Trenton Fire Department in “Guns & Hoses” charity softball game

Local News October 8, 2023
In a spirited display of community and competition, the Trenton Police Department narrowly defeated the Trenton Fire Department, 27-23, in the “Guns & Hoses” softball game this past Saturday. The friendly contest aimed to raise funds for the Green Hills Recreation Association.

While the exact amount of money raised during the event has not been disclosed, the turnout and community support were evident throughout the day.

 

Guns and Hoses 2023
Members of the Trenton Fire Department and Trenton Police Department in the “Guns & Hoses” 2023 softball game


The event was made possible thanks to generous donations from local businesses and organizations. The Trenton Hy-Vee, Smithfield Foods, Trenton Coke, Trenton Lions Club, and Sugar and Spice contributed with food and drink donations, making the day even more enjoyable for attendees.

In a light-hearted jab after the game, on a Facebook post, a representative from the Fire Department commented, “We wanted to congratulate TPD on their 27-23 victory. We thought you’d like to hold onto the trophy for us until next year!”

