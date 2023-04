Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, members of the Trenton Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, conducted a child safety compliance operation near S.M. Rissler Elementary School.

During the enforcement operation, 6 citations were issued for occupant restraint-related violations.

Anyone having complaints about traffic-related violations in their neighborhood is encouraged to contact the Trenton Police Department by calling 660-359-2121.

