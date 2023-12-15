Trenton Police Department joins “Neighbors” program

The Trenton Police Department has joined Neighbors to connect with residents and improve safety. Neighbors allow users to share photos, videos, and information related to local crime and safety, so other residents can stay informed.

The Trenton Police Department reports it can only view what local residents post publicly to Neighbors. The department can also post updates and safety alerts.

Neighbors is associated with Ring, however, residents do not need a Ring device to join Neighbors. Anyone with a smartphone can download the Neighbors app to receive updates and have the option to post photos and videos from any device. The app is free.

A QR code is available below, or on the Trenton Police Department Facebook page that can be scanned to download the app.