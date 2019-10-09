Trenton Police Department issues citation to Winston woman after crash on 9th Street

The Trenton Police Department reports a Winston woman sustained injuries when the car she drove struck a pickup truck on Ninth Street Tuesday morning and was later issued a citation.

Grundy County Emergency Medical Services examined 38-year-old Malissa Jane Parker for a contusion on her forehead who was treated and released. No injuries were reported for pickup driver 58-year-old Louis Raymond Thorpe of Cameron.

Both vehicles traveled east on Ninth Street before an unknown vehicle in front of the pickup reportedly stopped at Emma Street to allow a pedestrian to cross the road. Thorpe stopped, but Parker did not see the vehicles coming to a stop, then hit the pickup in the rear.

The Trenton Police Department notes vision was somewhat obscured for both drivers because of the rising sun in the east causing glare on the windshields.

Parker was cited for following too closely and is scheduled for Municipal Court on November 5, 2019.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 2 Shares