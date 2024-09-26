Trenton Police Department is hiring new officers, paid academy sponsorship available

The Trenton Police Department is seeking qualified candidates to join their team of full-time police officers. The department is offering several attractive benefits and incentives for those interested in a career in law enforcement.
Officers work 12-hour shifts and enjoy a three-day weekend every pay period. The starting salary for new hires is $45,864 per year ($22.05 per hour), with additional opportunities for holiday pay and overtime.
Below is a comprehensive list of the benefits available to new officers:
- 100% paid health and life insurance for employees
- Vision, dental, and family health coverage
- Personal time off (PTO), with increases based on years of service
- Accumulating major medical leave (MML)
- Salary step and incentive program
- All necessary equipment, uniforms, and firearms provided
- LAGERS L-6 retirement program, 100% funded by the city
- Reimbursement for police academy costs for new recruits
- Lateral transfer incentive bonus for veteran officers
- All annual POST-certified training provided
Police Chief Rex Ross also emphasized that the department is willing to sponsor individuals who meet the qualifications and are committed to attending the police academy. This sponsorship covers all academy costs and includes a salary with benefits while attending the academy, in exchange for a commitment to the department.
For more information or to apply, interested candidates are encouraged to contact the Trenton Police Department via their Facebook page, or by phone at 660-359-5557