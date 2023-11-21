Trenton Police Department invites community to “Lunch with Law Enforcement”

The Trenton Police Department has announced the next installment of its “Lunch with Law Enforcement” program, scheduled for November 28, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will take place at the North 65 Center, located at 2901 Hoover Drive.

This program offers a unique opportunity for community members to meet and engage with Trenton Police Department officers. Attendees are encouraged to introduce themselves, ask questions about the Department, inquire about special programs, or discuss law enforcement topics more broadly.

Residents are invited to mark their calendars for this event, which not only provides a chance to spend time with police officers but also supports a local business.

Businesses or organizations interested in hosting a “Lunch with Law Enforcement” event or similar meet-and-greet opportunities are encouraged to contact the Trenton Police Department at (660) 359-5557