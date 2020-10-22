Trenton Police Department, Grundy County Sheriff to participate in Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department is teaming up with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Take-Back Day Saturday, October 24th from 10 to 2 o’clock.

Old and unused medications can be placed in the green receptacle box in the vestibule of the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center in Trenton.

Other Missouri collection sites for Saturday, October 24th’s Take Back Day include the Adair County Sheriff’s Office of Kirksville, the parking lot of the Mule Stop of Lathrop, and the front door of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office of Plattsburg. In Iowa, collection sites include the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office of Centerville and the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office of Mount Ayr.

The Trenton Police Department reports that 153 pounds of medications have been left in the receptacle so far this year.

