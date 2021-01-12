Trenton Police Department employs Pennsylvania man as new officer

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

The Trenton City Council approved the employment of a new officer for the Trenton Police Department.

Zachary Underwood is from Pennsylvania and is currently employed in Pennsylvania pending the council’s vote.

Trenton Police Chief Rex Ross reports Underwood has a bachelor’s degree and family in the Ridgeway area. His start date with the Trenton Police will depend on satisfying Missouri Peace Officers Standards and Training requirements.

Ross notes the department continues to advertise for several openings for police officers.

