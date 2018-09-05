Trenton Police Department “Coffee With a Cop” set for September 19th

Trenton residents will once again have an opportunity to meet and visit with members of the Trenton Police Department during its next Coffee with a Cop.

The program will be held at the Wesley United Methodist Church at 900 Washington Street in Trenton the morning of September 19th from 7 to 9 o’clock. Residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions about the department, special programs, and law enforcement in general.

Any business wishing to host Coffee with a Cop should contact the Trenton Police Department.