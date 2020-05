The Trenton Police Department has canceled the Cops and Kids fishing event to be held on June 6th due to COVID-19 concerns.

Police Chief Rex Ross says it was determined Cops ’n’ Bobbers was not possible this year after consulting with event sponsors and community partners. The next Cops ’n’ Bobbers event is scheduled for June 5th, 2021.

Questions can be directed to Ross at 660-359-2121 or at rross@trentonmo.com.

