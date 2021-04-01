Trenton Police Department annual “Cops-n-Bobbers” event set for June

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department will hold its free Cops and Kids fishing event in June. Cops ’n Bobbers will be at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus on June 5th from 9 o’clock to noon.

The National Wild Turkey Federation will provide lunch. Participating youth will also be eligible for prizes.

Children younger than 11 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Youth at least 16 must have a Missouri fishing permit.

Businesses, organizations, or individuals that would like to provide prizes or money to purchase prizes should contact the Trenton Police Department.

The Missouri Department of Conservation, NCMC Barton Farm Campus, and National Wild Turkey Federation sponsor Cops ’n’ Bobbers on June 5th.

Questions should be directed to Police Chief Rex Ross at 660-359-2121 or [email protected].

Related