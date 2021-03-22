Trenton Police Department and Grundy County Sheriff report the arrest of 3 over the weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A man arrested by Trenton Police on Saturday was being returned on Monday to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Kansas City was the last known address for 44-year-old Patrick Oyler. The warrant from probation and parole accused Oyler of failure to obtain prior permission before changing his address and with failure to report as directed. Oyler’s original charge involved criminal non support.

Oyler had been sentenced by Grundy County Circuit Court in February of 2019 to four years with the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Grundy County sheriff’s deputies made two arrests on individuals wanted in other counties following a traffic stop last Thursday just outside the city limits.

Twenty-year-old Shannon Watts of Versailles had an active warrant in Buchanan County for a prior charge of receiving stolen property. Bond is $10,000 cash.

Nineteen-year-old Hannah Bills of Braymer was arrested on two active warrants. One is for an alleged assault in Caldwell County. Bond is $5,000 cash. The other warrant was for aggravated assault in Clinton County with no bond set.

The sheriff’s office noted local Grundy County charges are pending in connection with the motor vehicle traffic stop.

