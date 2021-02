Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department has shared ways to recognize and avoid Publishers Clearing House scams.

Publishers Clearing House does not email or call its big winners. Someone will never have to pay to receive a legitimate win. A check does not mean someone has won.

The Trenton Police advise residents not to provide confidential information when entering a contest, research before responding, and verify winnings with PCH directly.

