Trenton police ask for help identifying 7th Heaven robbery suspect

Local News September 9, 2024 Randall Mann
7th Heaven Robbery Suspect
The Trenton Police Department is actively investigating a robbery that occurred at the 7th Heaven Convenience Store during the early morning hours of Saturday, September 7, 2024. The incident took place between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

According to authorities, a male suspect entered the business, assaulted an employee, and fled the scene on foot after stealing several items. The extent of the employee’s injuries was not disclosed, and the nature of the stolen items remains unknown at this time.

Law enforcement is urging anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or details about the crime to contact the Trenton Police Department at (660) 359-2121. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are being released at this stage.

7th Heaven Robbery Suspect

Randall Mann

