Trenton police arrest two, one facing drug charges, the other DWI and resisting arrest

Local News November 8, 2022November 8, 2022 KTTN News
Trenton Missouri Police Department (TPD)
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Two defendants arrested recently on separate charges are to appear today (Tuesday) in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jarred Kelsall of rural Trenton has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and with unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia on September 10th. The bond is $15,000 cash.

Court documents note Kelsall is a prior offender with previous convictions in Grundy County, in June of 2015, for burglary; and in Polk County from December of 2016 for drug possession and tampering with physical evidence.

Twenty-seven-year-old Oscar Santa Maria of Trenton is charged with three misdemeanors from a traffic stop on Friday, November 4th. He is charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, as well as resisting/interfering with an arrest by allegedly fleeing on foot. Bond is $7,500 cash.

Post Views: 133
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.