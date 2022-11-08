Trenton police arrest two, one facing drug charges, the other DWI and resisting arrest

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two defendants arrested recently on separate charges are to appear today (Tuesday) in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jarred Kelsall of rural Trenton has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and with unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia on September 10th. The bond is $15,000 cash.

Court documents note Kelsall is a prior offender with previous convictions in Grundy County, in June of 2015, for burglary; and in Polk County from December of 2016 for drug possession and tampering with physical evidence.

Twenty-seven-year-old Oscar Santa Maria of Trenton is charged with three misdemeanors from a traffic stop on Friday, November 4th. He is charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, as well as resisting/interfering with an arrest by allegedly fleeing on foot. Bond is $7,500 cash.