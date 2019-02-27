Trenton police arrest Jameson teen on first-degree property damage

The Trenton Police Department arrested a Jameson teen Tuesday on two counts of first-degree property damage.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 17-year-old Jonathon Lennon Ruch posted a $10,000 cash or corporate surety bond. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court March 12th.

Court documents accuse Ruch of acting in concert with one or more persons in damaging a 2013 red Ram 1500 rear passenger window, door, and panel owned by Rachel Lorenz by shooting the vehicle with a BB gun, with damages exceeding $750.

Ruch is also accused of acting in concert with one or more persons in damaging a 1994 Chevrolet pickup driver’s side window owned by Colleen Phillips, a 2011 Kia Soul rear passenger window owned by Cassidy Bethards, a 2006 Pontiac Grand Am passenger’s side window owned by Cody Datson, and a 1992 Honda Accord driver’s side window owned by Brian Habelitz by shooting the vehicles with a BB gun, with damages exceeding $750.