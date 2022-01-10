Trenton police arrest Altamont resident on drug allegation

A drug possession charge has been filed in Grundy County Circuit Court against a resident of Altamont.

Thirty-year-old Tesla Kay Nicole Davis was arrested Friday by the Trenton Police Department. Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett filed a charge alleging possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid. The court case identifies the drug as DABS. Online information describes DABS as concentrated doses of cannabis that are made by extracting THC and other cannabinoids using a solvent like butane or carbon dioxide, resulting in sticky oils.

Bond was set at $5,000 cash. The sheriff’s office reports Ms. Davis posted bond pending an appearance on Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.