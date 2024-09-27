Trenton police apprehend man who fled from arrest in wooded area

Local News September 27, 2024 Randall Mann
Trenton Missouri Police Department (TPD)
At 10:19 a.m. on September 27, 2024, Trenton police officers responded to Preferred Family Healthcare to execute a Capias Warrant issued by Harrison County for Kevin Joshua Adcock. The warrant was for felony charges related to leaving the scene of an accident.

During the arrest, Adcock fled from the building, running east into a wooded area. Police officers quickly surrounded the area and, with the assistance of a law enforcement canine, successfully apprehended the subject shortly thereafter.

In addition to the Capias Warrant, Adcock now faces additional charges from Grundy County. The specific charges have not yet been released.

Trenton Police received support from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Northwest Missouri Drug Task Force, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, and Knight & Day Recovery.

