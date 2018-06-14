Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission to hold public hearing on July 2nd

Local News June 14, 2018June 14, 2018 KTTN News
Planning and zoning

The Trenton Board of Adjustments and Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Trenton City Hall next month to hear requests to allow for future retail business.

The hearing will be on the night of July 2nd at 7 o’clock.

Warren and Carolyn Forman in care of The Overland Group will request a variance to reduce 122 parking spaces on the required 152 parking spaces and a rezone in property from One-Two Family Dwelling Lower Density to Community Business for a property at 132 West Fourth Street.

Post Views: 6

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News