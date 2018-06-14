Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission to hold public hearing on July 2nd

The Trenton Board of Adjustments and Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Trenton City Hall next month to hear requests to allow for future retail business.

The hearing will be on the night of July 2nd at 7 o’clock.

Warren and Carolyn Forman in care of The Overland Group will request a variance to reduce 122 parking spaces on the required 152 parking spaces and a rezone in property from One-Two Family Dwelling Lower Density to Community Business for a property at 132 West Fourth Street.

Like this: Like Loading...