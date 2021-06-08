Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission to recommend approval of use permit for bed and breakfast in former funeral home

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission voted June 7 to recommend to the city council final approval of a conditional use permit for a bed and breakfast facility.

The commission also voted to pass on a report to recommend the designation of the Downtown Historic District as a historic district within the meaning of Trenton City Code.

The conditional use permit request was from Dewayne Slater in care of Jason Lassiter for bed and breakfast at 412 East Ninth Street. The property was formerly the Slater Funeral Home. Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry reports the item will go to the city council at its next meeting.

The report regarding the designation of the Downtown Historic District indicates the district meets five of 13 criteria of the Historic Preservation Ordinance Conformance for Landmark Designation. Criteria met involves its character, architectural type, design, location, and utilitarian structure. City Attorney Tara Walker notes one criterion had to be met. A public hearing will be held at a July Trenton City Council meeting regarding the Downtown Historic District.

Related