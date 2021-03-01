Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission to meet and review ordinance regarding apartments over businesses

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Meetings are coming up at the Trenton City Hall and the Trenton Park Department office.

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission has a public hearing tonight at 7 o’clock at city hall to review a section of an ordinance pertaining to apartments over downtown businesses. The review, at the request of the city of Trenton, involves clarification to allow the upstairs apartments downtown while leaving the downstairs locations available for businesses.

Members of the Trenton City Council’s Finance Committee meet at 4 o’clock this afternoon at Trenton City Hall to continue working on budgets for the next fiscal year. The park board facilities committee meets at 4 o’clock this afternoon in the park department office.

The Trenton Park Board swimming pool committee has a meeting Tuesday at 5 o’clock at the Trenton Park Department office on Normal street.

