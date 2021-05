Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing regarding a bed and breakfast.

The hearing will be held at Trenton City Hall on June 7th at 7 pm.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request from Dewayne Slater in care of Jason Lassiter for a conditional use permit to allow for a bed and breakfast at 412 East Ninth Street. The property was formerly the Slater Funeral Home.

