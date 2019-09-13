Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission to hear requests from City of Trenton

Local News September 13, 2019 KTTN News
Planning and zoning

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission will hear several requests from the City of Trenton next month regarding Trenton City Code.

A public hearing will be at the Trenton City Hall on the night of October 7, 2019, at 7 o’clock.

One request from the City of Trenton involves changes to private and commercial use of Towers and Antennas in the Table of Permissible Uses in Title 4 of the city code.

Another request involves changing R-2 to R-3 zones from not permitted to conditional use for Bed and Breakfast establishments in the Table of Permissible Uses in Title 4 of the city code.

A third request from the City of Trenton to be heard by the Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission on October 7th regards a review of an Ordinance Section on Trailers and Cabins in Article 10, in the General Provision of city code.

