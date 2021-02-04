Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission to hear request from City of Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request from the City of Trenton for review of an ordinance section related to apartments over Downtown businesses.

The public hearing at the Trenton City Hall the night of March 1st at 7 o’clock regards Accessory Uses in Article 11 in Permissible Uses of Trenton City Code.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports the request involves clarification to allow upstairs apartments in Downtown and leave the downstairs available for businesses. He notes there is currently no “clear cut” guidance on that.

