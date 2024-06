Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on July 1 at 6 p.m. at the Trenton City Hall. The hearing will address a request from Taco Bell, represented by Roderick Signs, for a variance regarding a sign.

The request seeks a 20-foot variance on the required 20-foot height restriction for a freestanding Class C Type 3 sign. If approved, this variance will allow Taco Bell to install a sign on their property located at 1909 East Ninth Street.

