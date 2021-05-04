Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission recommends ordinance be drawn up for Downtown Historic Preservation District

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission May 3rd denied a request regarding a conditional use permit for construction of a 150-foot monopole at 212 East Seventh Street for wireless coverage. It also voted to recommend an ordinance be drawn up for a proposed Downtown Historic Preservation District.

Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry reports the commission denied the request from KGI Wireless in care of Verizon Wireless after several residents voiced their concerns. Several letters were also sent by owners of adjoining properties. The commission did not feel it was the best location for the tower.

Maberry notes the request will go on to the Trenton City Council Monday for the final say. The council can override the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation.

The commission discussed if the proposed Downtown Historic Preservation District met the criteria in the city code. The commission’s recommendation for the ordinance to be drawn up will go to the city council Monday.

The Historic Preservation Commission approved a resolution in April as part of a process in setting up a historic district. The document explains the significance of the district as it relates to the criteria for designation and integrity, includes a list of types of exterior architectural features to be protected by the district, and includes other city code requirements.

