Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustments to hold public hearings

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing regarding a conditional use permit to build an outdoor theater.

The Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing involving variances to allow for an accessory structure to be built. Requests will be heard at the Trenton City Hall on the night of September 8th at 7 o’clock.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request from Gabe Chrisman and Erma Newton for the conditional use permit to allow for an outdoor theater to be built on property at 2306 Oak and 2211 Stature. Newton says that, if approved, she plans for the theater to open to the public in Spring 2021. It would be free to enter, attendees could sit in their vehicles or at tables, and food would be available. Newton plans to run short, family-oriented films and not feature films.

The Board of Adjustments will hear a request from Jeff Page for a 1,440 square foot variance on the maximum area requirement of 720 square feet and a seven-foot variance on the maximum height of 17 feet for an accessory structure to allow for a 40 by 54-foot building to be constructed at 812 West Crowder Road.

