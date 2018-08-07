Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustments approve requests

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Adjustments approved requests Monday night.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request from Todd Grooms in care of Tim and Laura Bland for a conditional use permit to allow for existing business to be converted into a single-family dwelling at 1242 Tinsman Avenue.

Trenton City Clerk Cindy Simpson reports the request will advance to the city council as an ordinance and will be on the agenda for next Monday’s (August 13th’s) meeting.

The Board of Adjustments approved a request from Jolene King in care of Larry and Martha Thrun for a 13-foot variance on the front yard setback requirement of 25 feet to allow for a carport at 1706 Pleasant Plain.

Simpson says no further action is required on this request.

