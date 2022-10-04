Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustment approve resident requests

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit, and the Board of Adjustment approved variances on October 3rd.

The conditional use permit will allow Kipp and Cara McClellan to construct a full-site camper hookup on a vacant lot adjacent to 3100 Hoover Drive. Trenton Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry reports the motion to approve the permit was made with a stipulation that any RV will stay no longer than 30 days.

Cara McClellan attended the hearing. She said she and Kipp McClellan would start with four full-site hookups. If needed at a later time, they will add two additional sites, for a total of six. She asked the Planning and Zoning Commission to allow the camping site stays to be consistent with her cottage rentals, which are 30 days. The McClellans own K4C Premier Cottages at 3100 Hoover Drive.

A 10-foot variance on the rear yard setback requirement of 25 feet was approved for Kevin Neff to allow for a 40 by 60-foot storage building to be built on the property at 1021 Harris Avenue.

Neff and his wife were at the hearing. Maberry reports one person called who was not in favor of the building. Building Inspector Wes Barone said, at the present time, there is no water or sewer on the property. Neff said there will only be concrete floors on the east and west ends of the building and gravel in the center. He plans to use it as storage for now.

The Board of Adjustment also approved a decrease of four-feet variance on the 70-foot minimum lot frontage for a building for Koloneita and Ana Male to allow them to construct a 1,200-square-foot home at 213 West Sixth Street. The Males were present.

Ana Male said there was a home previously on the lot that had to be demolished.