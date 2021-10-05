Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission approve requests of two Trenton residents

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request for a conditional use permit on October 4, 2021. The Board of Adjustment approved requests regarding variances.

The request approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission was from Terry Hearn for a conditional use permit to allow him to operate a used car lot at 907 East Ninth Street. Trenton Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry reports that the matter will go on to the city council for final approval at the council’s next meeting.

One of the requests approved by the Board of Adjustment was from Terry Hearn for a five-foot variance on the side yard setback requirement of seven and a half feet to allow him to build a storage unit at 907 East Ninth Street. Another request was from Charles Walmsley for a 10-foot variance on the side yard next to the street requirement of 15 feet to allow for a 10 by 12-foot addition to be constructed onto a house at 512 Linn Street. The third request approved by the Board of Adjustment was also from Charles Walmsley for a 480 square foot variance on the required 720 square foot on the maximum area for an accessory structure to allow for a 30 by 40-foot building to be constructed at 606 East Sixth Street. Maberry says the matters approved by the Board of Adjustment will not go on to the city council.

She notes that no one spoke against the requests, and Hearn and Walmsley were present.

