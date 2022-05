Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission voted six to zero on May 2nd to approve a request for a conditional use permit to allow for a bed and breakfast at 731 West 12th Street.

The request from Anita Cheryl Blake will go on to the Trenton City Council for further approval.

Trenton Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry reports no one spoke in opposition to the bed and breakfast.

Planning and Zoning Commission Member Derrick Gott arrived after the vote.