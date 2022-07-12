Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments to hold public hearings on August 1st

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments will hold public hearings regarding a minor subdivision and a variance.

The hearings will be at the Trenton City Hall on August 1st at 7 pm.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request from Bob and Lorraine Draper for a minor subdivision on the property at 1214 East 24th Street.

The Board of Adjustments will hear a request from Scott Newkirk for an eight-foot variance on the required 15-foot side yard setback next to the street on the property at 2112 Pleasant Plain.