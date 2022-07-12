Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments to hold public hearings on August 1st

Local News July 12, 2022 KTTN News
Planning and zoning
The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustments will hold public hearings regarding a minor subdivision and a variance.

The hearings will be at the Trenton City Hall on August 1st at 7 pm.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request from Bob and Lorraine Draper for a minor subdivision on the property at 1214 East 24th Street.

The Board of Adjustments will hear a request from Scott Newkirk for an eight-foot variance on the required 15-foot side yard setback next to the street on the property at 2112 Pleasant Plain.

