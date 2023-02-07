Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment approve resident requests at Monday meeting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment approved requests at hearings on February 6th.

Code Enforcement Officer Wes Barone reports the Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request from David and Glenda Blackburn for a conditional use permit to allow the division of a building zoned B-3 General Business into one or two Vrbo units or apartments. The building is at 1805 East 16th Street. Barone notes the building will have to be rebuilt to 2015 codes, and the matter will go on to the Trenton City Council for further approval. David Blackburn attended the hearing, and no one spoke against the conditional use permit.

The Board of Adjustment approved a request from Christi Dolan for a four-foot variance on the required 25-foot front yard setback requirement. That will allow for a 24 by 24-foot garage to be built on the property at 2515 Fisherman Road. Barone reports the matter will not have to go on to the Trenton City Council for further approval. Dolan attended the hearing, and no one spoke against the variance.

