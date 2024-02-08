Trenton PD invites community to Coffee with a Cop event

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Police Department announces that the next “Coffee with a Cop” program will be held on February 14, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Wright Memorial Hospital Education Center (next to the cafeteria) at 191 Iowa Boulevard.

This event offers an opportunity for citizens in the community to introduce themselves and talk with members of the Trenton Police Department. You are encouraged to attend and ask questions about the department, special programs, or law enforcement in general.

Please mark your calendars and come in to spend time with the police officers and support a local business.

The department encourages any business or organization wishing to host “Coffee with a Cop” or any other “meet and greet” event to contact the Police Department as soon as possible.

