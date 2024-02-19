Trenton PD details January, 2024 calls and animal control stats

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Police Department has released its comprehensive monthly statistics for January 2024, showcasing the breadth of its community services, law enforcement activities, and animal control efforts.

Communications Center Achievements

Throughout the month, the Communications Center managed a significant volume of calls. The center received 933 non-emergency telephone calls and 285 emergency 911 calls, along with handling 69 walk-in subjects.

Law Enforcement Initiatives

Law enforcement officers remained active in their duties, with 936 calls for service and self-initiated activities. The department completed 31 incident/offense reports, arrested 4 suspects leading to 5 criminal charges, and conducted 18 traffic stops. The efforts also resulted in 13 citations/summons issued, equal to the number of warnings given for traffic violations. Furthermore, officers completed 10 motor vehicle crash reports and made 30 field interview contacts. Additionally, the department collected 12 pounds of unwanted prescriptions.

Animal Control Contributions

Animal Control officers addressed 14 animal complaints, impounded 3 canines and 3 felines, and conducted 8 welfare checks. They also investigated 1 animal bite incident. The department issued 10 verbal warnings and 4 citations/summons were issued for various violations.

The Trenton Police Department’s monthly statistics reflect its dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the community and its animal residents.

