Trenton partners with FEMA for disaster preparedness

The city of Trenton is developing a partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to improve its readiness for natural disasters and weather emergencies.

Mayor Jackie Soptic submitted an application seeking assistance from FEMA to address power generation issues experienced by Trenton Municipal Utilities (TMU) during the winter. TMU was called upon to operate its diesel generators to supply power to the electric grid during the prolonged extremely cold weather in February 2021.

The mayor received notice on Tuesday that her request was approved. This partnership will involve a team of FEMA staff members working with city officials to identify and address areas where Trenton may be vulnerable to natural disasters. FEMA listed potential situations that could arise from extreme cold or heat, heavy rain and flooding, and drought. The FEMA team is expected to offer recommendations and help city officials identify and apply for federal funding if there is a need to address their findings. Mayor Soptic noted that the FEMA assistance is provided at no cost to the city.

FEMA reported that their technical assistance is through their Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program. Successful applications, like Trenton’s, are selected by FEMA from economically disadvantaged rural communities. Trenton was eligible due to its significant number of residents whose average per capita income does not exceed 80 percent of the national per capita income. A FEMA official is expected to advise Trenton on the next steps in delivering their direct assistance.

