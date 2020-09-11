Trenton Parks Superintendent announces the hiring of an Assistant Superintendent

Trenton Parks Superintendent David Shockley has announced the hiring of an Assistant Superintendent. Accepting the offer was Scotty Lynch of Trenton.

According to Shockley, it was Lynch’s preference to begin duties in January as Lynch is currently employed with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

As the Assistant Superintendent, Lynch will earn an hourly wage.

The Trenton Park Board had met in executive session for personnel on Wednesday night. Shockley said there were six applications for the city of Trenton’s job.

