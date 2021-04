Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Trenton Parks Department budget is on the agenda for a meeting in Trenton Wednesday evening.

The 5:15 meeting of the Trenton Park Board will be held at the Upper Moberly Park shelter house. Other agenda items include a discussion of a donation by Lisa Guy for Moberly Park tennis courts; reports from the park superintendent and committees.

There also will be a closed executive session for personnel.

