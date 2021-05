Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Trenton Park Department is accepting bids for the playground border at Van Meter Park and the replacement of the Eastside Park entrance sign.

Sealed bids will be accepted at the Trenton City Hall until May 19th at 2 p.m. Contact Park Superintendent David Shockley for more information at 660-359-2004.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities in the best interest of the city.

