Trenton Park Department accepting bids for zero turn mower

Local News April 11, 2019 KTTN News
Moberly Park Trenton Missouri Invitation To Bidders

The Trenton Park Department is accepting sealed bids for the purchase of one new mid-mount zero turn mower.

The engines must be at least 35 horsepower and decks must be a tunnel hull-style and a minimum of 74 inches wide. The mowers must have a minimum three-year complete warranty.

Sealed bids will be accepted at the Trenton City Hall until the afternoon of April 30th at 2 o’clock. Contact Park Superintendent Jason Shuler for more information at 660-359-2004.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities in the best interest of the city.

Post Views: 0

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News