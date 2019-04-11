Trenton Park Department accepting bids for zero turn mower

The Trenton Park Department is accepting sealed bids for the purchase of one new mid-mount zero turn mower.

The engines must be at least 35 horsepower and decks must be a tunnel hull-style and a minimum of 74 inches wide. The mowers must have a minimum three-year complete warranty.

Sealed bids will be accepted at the Trenton City Hall until the afternoon of April 30th at 2 o’clock. Contact Park Superintendent Jason Shuler for more information at 660-359-2004.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities in the best interest of the city.