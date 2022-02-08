Trenton Park Department accepting bids for signs

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Park Department is accepting bids for two block signs. One is for the entrance of the Rock Barn, and the other is for Van Meter Park.

Bids should be marked “Sealed bid for Park Department Signs” and returned to the City Clerk’s Office at the Trenton City Hall by February 25th at 1 p.m.

Specifications can be obtained by contacting Park Superintendent David Shockley at 660-359-2004.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities that are in the best interest of the city.

