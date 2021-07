Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Park Department is accepting sealed bids for roof repair at the Rock Barn.

Bids should be marked “Sealed bid for rock barn roof repair” and returned to the City Clerk’s Office at the Trenton City Hall by July 27th at 3 p.m.

Questions can be directed to Park Superintendent David Shockley at 660-359-2004.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities that are in the best interest of the city.

