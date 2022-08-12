Trenton Park Department accepting applications for Assistant Park Superintendent

Local News August 12, 2022 KTTN News
Moberly Park Trenton Missouri
The Trenton Park Department is accepting applications for Assistant Park Superintendent.

Salary will be dependent on qualifications. Questions can be addressed by Park Superintendent David Shockley.

Applications can be obtained at the Trenton City Hall Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30.

The City of Trenton is an equal opportunity employer.

Park Board President Curtis Crawford reports Assistant Park Superintendent Hunter Trask is leaving the area and resigned. His last day in the position was August 11th.

In an executive session on August 10th, the board discussed advertising for the position.

