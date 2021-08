Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A meeting of the Trenton Park Board is Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 5:15 pm. The meeting will be held in the Moberly Park shelter house.

City attorney Tara Walker is to give a presentation on the sunshine law. New business includes a discussion of corn hole boards.

Reports are listed from the park superintendent as well as the park board committees involving the swimming pool, grounds, and facilities.

