Trenton Park Board reviews recently completed projects, approve budget and rates for Trenton Family Aquatic Center

The Trenton Park Board approved the 2023-2024 Park Department Budget, pool pay and rates, and seeking bids for a dump trailer April 5th.

The budget includes total anticipated expenditures of $647,676.80 and total expected revenues of $544,900. The projected deficit is $102,776.80.

The anticipated expenditures for 2023-2024 are up $59,877.49 from the current park budget. Expected revenues are up $6,300.

Park Board President Curtis Crawford noted that the Park Department will come out ahead for the current budget, which had an estimated deficit of $49,199.31. He said the current budget was about $45,000 under on projected expenses as of February, and revenues were better than expected.

Projected expenses include $90,000 for labor, which is an increase of $10,000 from the current budget. Health insurance is budgeted at $20,160, which is up $2,640.

Capital projects are budgeted at $75,700, which is an increase of $16,300. Projects are planned at the Rock Barn, the park shop building, Burleigh Grimes Field, the Ebbe Complex, and Moberly, Gladys Grimes, Van Meter, and Eastside parks.

The Rock Barn work includes a fence separating the township and grandstand at an estimated cost of $500. Moberly Park work is estimated at $8,500 total and includes upper and lower dugout repair, replacement of a white fence inside the aquatic center, stump grinding, and removing the current tennis court.

Shop building projects include sidewalk work in front, sealing the roof and spray foam for the new addition, and a grapple bucket for the Bobcat. Those are expected to cost $14,200 total.

The Park Department also hopes to purchase a dump trailer that would replace a dump truck. The dump trailer is anticipated to cost $20,000.

The Park Board approved seeking bids for a dump trailer after Park Superintendent David Shockley said he thought it would be more versatile for his staff than a dump truck. He said someone has to have a commercial driver’s license to operate a dump truck.

He noted he hoped that by seeking bids on a dump trailer now, it could be added to the current budget instead of the 2023-2024 budget. That would bring down the anticipated deficit on the 2023-2024 budget.

Gladys Grime Park projects include work on the retaining wall east of the playground at an estimated cost of $4,000. Burleigh Grimes projects include work on bathroom stalls at a projected cost of $500. Van Meter Park work is projected to cost $7,000 total, and it includes a sign and dugout repair. Eastside Park projects include work on the walking trail at an estimated $17,114 and pickleball nets at a projected $1,000.

Pool expenses are budgeted at $289,121.80. That is an increase of $7,108.49 from the current budget. The expenses include an estimate of $65,000 for part-time wages, which is up $5,000.

Other anticipated expenses for the pool include $20,000 for supplies, $9,000 for concessions, $3,000 for equipment repair and maintenance, $35,000 for utilities, and $4,000 for insurance. The estimated costs increased from the current budget by $2,000 for supplies, $1,000 for concessions, $800 for repair and maintenance, $1,000 for utilities, and $800 for insurance.

The budgeted amount for the aquatic center payment is $142,381.80. That is a decrease of $3,491.51 from the current budget.

Trenton Mayor Elect Jackie Soptic attended the meeting and asked when the pool would be paid off. Shockley reported it would be paid off in 2027.

Anticipated revenues for the 2023-2024 Park Department Budget include $360,000 from sales tax revenue, which is the same as the current budget. Park Board President Curtis Crawford noted sales tax revenue for the current budget year will come in a little above $360,000.

Anticipated revenues for 2023-2024 also include $95,000 from ad valorem taxes, which is an increase of $3,000. The revenue amount budgeted from pool receipts is the same at $54,000. Other anticipated revenues include $3,000 from ball park user fees, $2,500 from Rock Barn rent, $2,400 from shelter house rent, $12,000 from ball field concessions, and $11,000 from pool concessions. All of those are the same as in the current budget, except for ball field concessions, which are up $2,800.

The 2023-2024 Park Department Budget will go into effect May 1st.

Trenton Family Aquatic Center employees will see an increase in pay. Pay will be $14.25 per hour for the pool manager, which is up 75 cents from last year. Assistant manager pay will be $1 more than last year at $12.50 per hour.

Lifeguard base pay will be $10.75 per hour, which is an increase of 75 cents. Lifeguards will receive 25 cents extra for each year they return. Concession employees will be paid $9.75 per hour.

Park Board Member Andy Cox reported the city does not have to pay minimum wage, but the Pool Committee wants to try to continue to close the gap. The committee also wants to attract and keep workers. Missouri minimum wage is $12 per hour.

Once a lifeguard is certified, he or she is reimbursed $75 for each of two years, for a total of $150, if the lifeguard is in good standing.

Shockley said the pool manager has been checking with employees from last year to see if they will work again this year.

Daily pool rates will be $7 for individuals three to 64 years old, $4 for seniors who are at least 65, $1 for non-swimmers, and free for individuals two and younger. The previous rates were $5 for individuals two to 54, $2.50 for those at least 55, $1 for non-swimmers, and free for individuals 23 months old and younger.

Pool season passes will cost $120 for a single and $235 for a family. Those increased by $10. A family pass includes four people and a babysitter. Senior and lap season passes will be $30, which increased by $5. A pool party will cost $270.

Cox reported the increase in the pool’s daily rates and season passes is to make up for the increase in pay for employees. He said the Trenton Family Aquatic Center is still cheaper than other area pools.

Cox noted that last year the pool would close if there were less than 20 swimmers in the first hour. The pool will now be open until 3 o’clock to allow more time for swimmers to arrive. The pool opens at 1 o’clock daily.

Cox said the temperature outside and the water temperature must be 70 degrees for the pool to stay open. The pool will close for inclement weather.

The Trenton Park Board heard about current and recently completed projects for the Park Department at a meeting April 5th.

Park Superintendent David Shockley reported the Green Hills Recreation Association started practicing this week. Infields were prepared for the practices, and bases were set out for teams.

North Central Missouri College softball will host a regional tournament at the start of May. The Trenton High School baseball team will also host districts this year at the beginning of May.

Shockley reported the Griffin Field press box is complete. NCMC has used it for two home games so far.

The Park Department has started mowing fields and putting down a spring fertilizer. Shockley said grass seed was also put in areas of heavy traffic on the fields.

A top dressing was added to the Griffin Field infield material because of what he described as a gradual deterioration of the current material on it. The Park Department intends to also add a top dressing to Johnson Field sometime this spring.

The Park Department’s mower has been picked up from the buyer from Purple Wave. The dump truck is anticipated to be picked up in the next week. Shockley reported the mower was sold for $4,300, and the dump truck went for $5,500.

The new mowers were delivered to the park shop building. They came with some spare blades. Shockley said the new mowers have been used twice so far, and they mow well.

Greg Sharp is expected to start installation of the Rock Barn sign in the next few days.

The Park Department continues to clean up leaves in fences and around parks.

Rissler Elementary School Terrific Kids have visited Eastside and Moberly parks two days this week to help with trash clean up. Shockley thanked them and said they did a great job.

Park Board Member Gary Schuett reported someone has been helping him pull weeds and deal with trash in Sesquicentennial Park.

Cameras in the parks provide information in the day and night. He said the fund for donations to deter vandalism at the parks has gotten some recent donations, but it could use more. Green Hills Rural Development is holding the funds.

Park Board President Curtis Crawford said he had received a call about graffiti Van Meter Park, and the Park Department cleaned it up.

Park Board Member John Hamilton reported he got a call about a basketball goal net hanging down, and it has been fixed by the Park Department. He said it is nice that residents are watching the parks.

